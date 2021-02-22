Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 6.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 343,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 368,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $658.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

