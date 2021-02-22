SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will post sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $110,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SenesTech.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

