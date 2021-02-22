Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $168,668.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $20.45 million and $168,668.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

