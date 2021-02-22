Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

