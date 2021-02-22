SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,436 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 47.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 18.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

SINA opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

