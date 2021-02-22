SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,838 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 227.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $223.21 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

