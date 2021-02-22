SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $598,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,694,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.00. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $152.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

