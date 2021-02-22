SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $396,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 103.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.