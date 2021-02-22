SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 338.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE ST opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

