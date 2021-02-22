Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $40.17 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $41.76.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.