Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

SHLS opened at $40.17 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

