Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

