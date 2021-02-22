Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,550.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.78. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

