Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.43 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $142.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

