Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBGI opened at $33.05 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

