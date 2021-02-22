Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

