SmartMesh Market Capitalization Achieves $7.65 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $119,153.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00734160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00041184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00056684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018364 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.82 or 0.04403169 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

