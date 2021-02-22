Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $146,927.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00139832 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.