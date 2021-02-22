Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of SNAP opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

