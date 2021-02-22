Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of SNOW opened at $290.00 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.