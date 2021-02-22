Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

