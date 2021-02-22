Solar Capital (SLRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Solar Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.01 on Monday. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $803.36 million, a PE ratio of -158.42 and a beta of 1.25.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

