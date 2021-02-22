Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.