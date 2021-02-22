Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 21,113 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,224,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

