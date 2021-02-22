Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

SONA opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 123,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.