Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,748 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

