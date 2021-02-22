Spark Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,424% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 127.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $10.15. 23,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

