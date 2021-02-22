SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $78.54 million and $1.47 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00735296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038379 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,815,092 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.