Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) were up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,778,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 653,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, nickel, lead, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12.14 square kilometers located in Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 square kilometers.

