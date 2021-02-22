SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.59.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $3,332,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

