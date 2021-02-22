STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 6.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.42 and last traded at $115.53. 654,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 963,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.34.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 910,350 shares of company stock valued at $97,341,289 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

