Stably USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $600,190.70 and approximately $9,096.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00734880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,576,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,758 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

