Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $40.83 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

