Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $105,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $172.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

