Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

