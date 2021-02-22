Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,657.85 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $164,657.85 and $1,934.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.