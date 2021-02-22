Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 308,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,923. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

