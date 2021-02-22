State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.32 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

