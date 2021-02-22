State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,160 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,799 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 664,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.81 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

