State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,550 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of LVS opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

