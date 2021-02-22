State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 578 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

