State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.86 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

