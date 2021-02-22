State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

