State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.66 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

