State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 25,162 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

