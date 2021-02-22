State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,205 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 20,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $915,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,431 shares of company stock worth $51,758,860. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

