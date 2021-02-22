State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 13,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $616,772.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,431 shares of company stock valued at $51,758,860. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE ARES opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.