State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

