State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.35 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

