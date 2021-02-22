State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $68.15 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $994.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

